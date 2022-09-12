Cooper Kupp vs. Stephen Curry: Ex Rams LB Von Miller Makes Comparison, But is He Right?

We've already seen the comparisons between the championship celebrations of Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Maybe another connection on the Rams roster wouldn't hurt. Leave it to Von Miller to do the honors.

The former Ram and current Buffalo Bills linebacker just got a win over his former team Thursday, as the Bills trounced LA 31-10 at SoFi Stadium on opening night.

It's possible a loss wouldn't have put Miller in the mood to talk highly of his former teammates afterward. But all he had was compliments for Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp, comparing him to future NBA Hall of Famer Stephen Curry in a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

“My Steph of the NFL would have to be Cooper Kupp,” Miller said. “Nice, clean-shaven, wins championships, is the best at his position. Been the best for a very long time. Doesn’t have a super flashy game but is super effective and he racks up all types of records and all types of points.”

Miller makes some nice points, but Kupp and Curry are hardly considered players that don't "have a super flashy game."

Curry, the NBA's all-time leader in 3-point makes (3,117), has built his fame based on wowing crowds and hitting shots that no in sports history has proved capable of doing. Saying he's not flashy is a huge oversight by Miller.

As for Kupp, his performance in Thursday's game against the Bills definitely proved he possesses plenty of flash. His four-yard scoring grab was LA's only touchdown, but Kupp showed impressive footwork and hands in the back of the end zone as he tip-toed his way for six.

Kupp and Curry both added a championship ring to their collection over the past year. Curry now has four titles, a comparison that Kupp is likely working toward in the long run.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

