Who's on Rams CB Jalen Ramsey List of Top 5 NFL WRs?
A common occurrence among sports fans is debating who are the best players at their respective positions. Professional athletes themselves are not exempt from this, however, as they still find have first hand experience with these players on the field.
For Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is considered by some to be the best cornerback in the NFL, was recently on The Pivot Podcast. While on the show, Ramsey was asked to name who his current top five receivers in the NFL.
Not surprisingly, two teammates made his list.
Ramsey put the Packers' Davante Adams, Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and 49ers' Deebo Samuel in a tie for first, with Odell Beckham Jr. at fourth and a tie for fifth between Cooper Kupp and the Bills' Stefon Diggs.
“I definitely got Cooper Kupp (at four). Five might be a little tie, too. I’m gonna go Odell," Ramsey said. "Actually, I’m gonna go Odell four. And I’m gonna go Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs."
Ramsey has always respected OBJ's game, and adding his skillset to a talented Rams receiver room added an extra boost to the offense during stretch run of the 2021 season before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.
Odell is a still free agent ahead of the 2022 season, as he is coming off an ACL tear in the Super Bowl facing the possibility of missing at least half of the season. While the Rams would love to bring OBJ back into the fold for 2022, whether or not they do is still yet to be seen.
