Who's on Rams CB Jalen Ramsey List of Top 5 NFL WRs?

Ramsey was on The Pivot Podcast recently and revealed his top five wide receiver list.

A common occurrence among sports fans is debating who are the best players at their respective positions. Professional athletes themselves are not exempt from this, however, as they still find have first hand experience with these players on the field. 

For Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is considered by some to be the best cornerback in the NFL, was recently on The Pivot Podcast. While on the show, Ramsey was asked to name who his current top five receivers in the NFL.

Not surprisingly, two teammates made his list.

Ramsey put the Packers' Davante Adams, Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and 49ers' Deebo Samuel in a tie for first, with Odell Beckham Jr. at fourth and a tie for fifth between Cooper Kupp and the Bills' Stefon Diggs. 

“I definitely got Cooper Kupp (at four). Five might be a little tie, too. I’m gonna go Odell," Ramsey said.  "Actually, I’m gonna go Odell four. And I’m gonna go Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs."

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765

Cooper Kupp

Ramsey has always respected OBJ's game, and adding his skillset to a talented Rams receiver room added an extra boost to the offense during stretch run of the 2021 season before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl. 

Odell is a still free agent ahead of the 2022 season, as he is coming off an ACL tear in the Super Bowl facing the possibility of missing at least half of the season. While the Rams would love to bring OBJ back into the fold for 2022, whether or not they do is still yet to be seen. 

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. 

