Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. Back in LA? 'Definitely' Says GM Snead

With all the free-agent signings happening around the league, there's still one ingredient missing in the Rams' quest to 'run it back.'

The NFL free agency frenzy is well underway with some unexpected signings all around the league. But in Los Angeles, the Rams are focused on one thing - Running it back. 

But one of the key pieces to the Rams' Super Bowl puzzle remains a free agent, although it appears the team would like to have him back.

odell rams city

Odell Beckham Jr.

Van-Jefferson-02132022-Getty-FTR

Van Jefferson

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

“He’s someone that we definitely want back,” Rams general manager Les Snead said via the Associated Press. “A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of [the Rams].”

Football fans will remember that Beckham Jr. was injured in the second quarter of the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals, tearing his ACL in his left knee for the second year in a row. That means in a best-case scenario, the 29-year old would not be available until late in the regular season.

Beckham Jr. was released by the Browns in November and the Rams signed him for their "all-in" Super Bowl run. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns over eight games and added another 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford (9) and Van Jefferson (12) after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Van Jefferson, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles traded wideout Robert Woods - who is also recovering from an ACL injury - to the Tennessee Titans, and signed Allen Robinson to a three-year deal. Still in the wide receiver room are Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson

That wide receiver room is crowded, but the Rams should find a spot for Beckham Jr., especially if they're truly interested in running it back.

