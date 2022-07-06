Skip to main content

Darrell Henderson: Should Rams Trade RB?

Exploring why it might make sense for the Rams to trade Henderson this season.

In the NFL, the usual business model is to build your team through the draft. The Los Angeles Rams have shirked that ideology in recent years, opting to build their roster through savvy trades and smart free agent signings. 

Last season the Rams traded for running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots, continuing their trend of savvy trades. Despite the trade for Michel though, Darrell Henderson Jr. would serve as the lead back for the Rams, racking up 688 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Now, however, Bleacher Report believes that the Rams should explore trading Henderson moving forward

On the surface, this is not a move that makes sense, as Henderson showed he is capable of stepping up as the lead back when called upon. With Cam Akers coming off a serious Achilles injury, it would make sense to keep Henderson in the unfortunate scenario that Akers goes down at some point in the season. 

Henderson himself would also miss time last season due to a leg injury, missing five games with an MCL sprain. On top of that, the Rams have two capable running backs on the depth chart behind Henderson in Jake Funk and rookie Kyren Williams. Williams is currently healing a broken foot but is expected back by training camp, and should make an immediate impact in the Rams' backfield.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

'Appreciate His Greatness': How Do Peers Feel About Rams DT Aaron Donald?

Donald was once again ranked as the league's best defensive tackle.

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_18497547
Play

Rams Allen Robinson Details 'Cohesive Relationship' with Matthew Stafford

Stafford's elbow injection has kept him from building a pass-and-catch relationship with Robinson so far, but the two have remained vocal with one another

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams 'One Pressing Move' - Another Matthew Stafford Weapon

There is a veteran still waiting to know his future in LA: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Trading Henderson might make sense in the long run, with Cam Akers ready to serve as the lead running back, as well as Williams and Funk on the roster. However, until the Rams are blown away with an offer they can't refuse, it makes more sense to keep him for now. There is no such thing as having too much talent at one position, especially running back. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Appreciate His Greatness': How Do Peers Feel About Rams DT Aaron Donald?

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
USATSI_18497547
News

Rams Allen Robinson Details 'Cohesive Relationship' with Matthew Stafford

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams 'One Pressing Move' - Another Matthew Stafford Weapon

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
USATSI_18487468
News

Rams Open Season as Slight Favorites Over Bills

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
parsons 2
News

Rams vs. Cowboys: Micah Parsons' Take on Best Defensive Duo

By Zach DimmittJul 5, 2022
nuczdhi2ftetvc395mxf
News

WATCH: Rams Sean McVay Living His Best Life on Vacation

By Kevin TameJul 5, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Where Does Rams’ Sean McVay Rank Among NFL Coaches?

By Mike D'AbateJul 5, 2022
Rams - Ramsey flag
News

Happy Birthday, America's Sports: 246 Reasons to Love L.A. Games and Those Who Play Them

By Richie WhittJul 4, 2022