Darrell Henderson: Should Rams Trade RB?

Exploring why it might make sense for the Rams to trade Henderson this season.

In the NFL, the usual business model is to build your team through the draft. The Los Angeles Rams have shirked that ideology in recent years, opting to build their roster through savvy trades and smart free agent signings.

Last season the Rams traded for running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots, continuing their trend of savvy trades. Despite the trade for Michel though, Darrell Henderson Jr. would serve as the lead back for the Rams, racking up 688 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Now, however, Bleacher Report believes that the Rams should explore trading Henderson moving forward.

On the surface, this is not a move that makes sense, as Henderson showed he is capable of stepping up as the lead back when called upon. With Cam Akers coming off a serious Achilles injury, it would make sense to keep Henderson in the unfortunate scenario that Akers goes down at some point in the season.

Henderson himself would also miss time last season due to a leg injury, missing five games with an MCL sprain. On top of that, the Rams have two capable running backs on the depth chart behind Henderson in Jake Funk and rookie Kyren Williams. Williams is currently healing a broken foot but is expected back by training camp, and should make an immediate impact in the Rams' backfield.

Trading Henderson might make sense in the long run, with Cam Akers ready to serve as the lead running back, as well as Williams and Funk on the roster. However, until the Rams are blown away with an offer they can't refuse, it makes more sense to keep him for now. There is no such thing as having too much talent at one position, especially running back.

