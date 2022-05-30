Second Time's the Charm? Rams RB Cam Akers Makes 2022 NFL Bandwagons List

Akers is primed for a breakout season in 2022 according to Adam Schein.

Cam Akers was primed for a breakout 2021 season, set to lead the Rams' backfield in an offense that featured Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

However, that would unfortunately not be the case as Akers would tear his Achilles before the season started and miss a majority of the season as a result. Akers would return in time for the playoff run though, albeit not in his 100% best form as he admits, averaging only a meager 2.6 yards per carry in the playoffs.

Entering this season though, Akers should be fully healthy and ready to go, which is why Adam Schein has him at No. 4 on NFL bandwagons to join ahead of the 2022 season. This is Akers' second time making Schein's list, as he found himself on it ahead of the 2021 season, prior to tearing his Achilles.

Akers showed flashes of being capable of being a lead back in the NFL in his rookie season in 2020, finishing the season with 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

He would really turn it up in the playoffs his rookie season as well, rushing for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries for an average of 4.8 yards per carry in the Rams' two playoff games.

Look for Akers to take that next leap in 2022 as the lead back in McVay's offense if he is fully healthy and ready to roll. With an offense featuring Kupp and the addition of Allen Robinson, Akers should be due for a huge year in 2022, one that vaults him into the upper tier of running backs.

