ESPN Stat Projections: Who Leads Rams?

ESPN revealed its stat predictions for the Rams' most important players for next season

The Los Angeles Rams remain one of the league's most exciting teams headed into 2022-23. With so many big names littered across the roster, how could they not be? 

This begs the curious question of the kind of numbers the team's best player can post this season. 

ESPN decided to give the projections a shot. Can Cooper Kupp eclipse his historical season? Could Aaron Donald wreck havoc in the sack department once again? Is Cam Akers in position to be a 1,000-yard rusher? 

Here's ESPN's stat projections for the Rams: 

Offensive Players:

Matthew Stafford - 382-for-576 (66.3%), 4,356 yards, 32 TDs, 14 INTs, 35 sacks

Cam Akers - 269 carries, 1,097 yards, 8 TDs

Darrell Henderson Jr. - 90 carries, 397 yards, 3 TDs

Cooper Kupp - 156 targets, 115 receptions, 1,355 yards, 10 TDs

Allen Robinson - 120 targets, 72 receptions, 924 yards, 6 TDs

Van Jefferson - 84 targets, 48 receptions, 704 yards, 5 TDs

Tutu Atwell - 42 targets, 26 receptions, 321 yards 2 TDs

Tyler Higbee - 72 targets, 52 receptions, 504 yards, 5 TDs

Defensive Players:

Aaron Donald - 76 tackles, 10.9 sacks

Greg Gaines - 58 tackles, 4.3 sacks

Leonard Floyd - 65 tackles, 8.8 sacks

Bobby Wagner - 158 tackles, 1.3 sacks, 1.1 INT

Ernest Jones - 76 tackles, 0.9 sacks, 1.0 INT

Jalen Ramsey - 76 tackles, 2.8 INT

Troy Hill - 74 tackles, 0.8 INT

Taylor Rapp - 82 tackles, 1.6 INT

Jordan Fuller - 100 tackles, 1.3 INT

