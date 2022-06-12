ESPN Stat Projections: Who Leads Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams remain one of the league's most exciting teams headed into 2022-23. With so many big names littered across the roster, how could they not be?
This begs the curious question of the kind of numbers the team's best player can post this season.
ESPN decided to give the projections a shot. Can Cooper Kupp eclipse his historical season? Could Aaron Donald wreck havoc in the sack department once again? Is Cam Akers in position to be a 1,000-yard rusher?
Here's ESPN's stat projections for the Rams:
Offensive Players:
Matthew Stafford - 382-for-576 (66.3%), 4,356 yards, 32 TDs, 14 INTs, 35 sacks
Cam Akers - 269 carries, 1,097 yards, 8 TDs
Darrell Henderson Jr. - 90 carries, 397 yards, 3 TDs
Cooper Kupp - 156 targets, 115 receptions, 1,355 yards, 10 TDs
Allen Robinson - 120 targets, 72 receptions, 924 yards, 6 TDs
Van Jefferson - 84 targets, 48 receptions, 704 yards, 5 TDs
Tutu Atwell - 42 targets, 26 receptions, 321 yards 2 TDs
Tyler Higbee - 72 targets, 52 receptions, 504 yards, 5 TDs
Defensive Players:
Aaron Donald - 76 tackles, 10.9 sacks
Greg Gaines - 58 tackles, 4.3 sacks
Leonard Floyd - 65 tackles, 8.8 sacks
Bobby Wagner - 158 tackles, 1.3 sacks, 1.1 INT
Ernest Jones - 76 tackles, 0.9 sacks, 1.0 INT
Jalen Ramsey - 76 tackles, 2.8 INT
Troy Hill - 74 tackles, 0.8 INT
Taylor Rapp - 82 tackles, 1.6 INT
Jordan Fuller - 100 tackles, 1.3 INT
