NFL Draft

Small Peek: How Decobie Durant Caught Rams Eye

Even at a small program like South Carolina State, Rams saw something special in Durant during one of his games last season

Undersized and unknown, cornerback Decobie Durant was still the No. 142 overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft last Saturday.

At 5-11, 180 pounds and playing at a small HBCU program like South Carolina State, the selection of Durant might have surprised some LA fans during the draft despite the team’s need for depth in the secondary. 

Decobie Durant

But during LA’s post-draft presser Saturday, Rams general manager Les Snead said Durant has been on his radar since witnessing his impressive performance against No. 6 Clemson on the road early last season. 

Decobie Durant

“Boy did he touch the football,” Snead said. “He touched the football at a really high rate. It’s interesting, I remember sitting and watching him play against Clemson and you just felt the competitive football player. He’s blowing up bubble screens and he’s playing the ball down the field, so that was just one of those games where you go ‘okay he stepped it up.’”

Decobie Durant

Despite the Bulldogs getting trounced in a 49-3 loss, Durant was the team’s lone bright spot. He had two interceptions of Clemson quarterback D.J Uiagalelei, displaying excellent ball skills on both picks.

In total, Durant had an impressive 12 career interceptions during his time at South Carolina State. He’s the first S.C State alum selected in the NFL Draft since three-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was taken 36th overall by the Colts in 2018.

“South Carolina state, very respected program,” said Rams general manager Les Snead is explaining the team's rationale for drafting Durant. “A lot of players come out of there and make it to our league and they do play a power five school here or there. You go to a combine or pro day and you check some boxes there.”

Make no mistake, though. Snead and the Rams front office did their due diligence on Durant. But after proving his elite technique and receiver-like skills at corner, Durant will now get to learn under the wing of LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. 

Said Snead, “You take another look, and take another look … and Decobie’s a Ram.”

