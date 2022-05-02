Via NFL.com, the Rams get a sterling grade for this 2022 NFL Draft. No laughing.

Nobody likes to be laughed at. But in the end, maybe Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams will once again get the last laugh.

But how? First an explanation ...

Writes Chad Reuter: "Grading teams' drafts immediately after the event is necessary in order to provide the proper evaluation of their actions in the moment. Waiting three years to evaluate draft classes, without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time, usually leads to revisionist history.

I've always leaned the other way - basically passing on pretending to be smart enough to give "my grades'' to the work (that work, here) of somebody like Rams GM Les Snead and McVay and staff.

But Reuter's way is ... more interesting, for sure. And for this team, here they are ...

Los Angeles Rams A

Draft picks

Wisconsin OG Logan Bruss (No. 104 overall)

South Carolina State CB Decobie Durant (No. 142 overall)

Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams (No. 164 overall)

UCLA S Quentin Lake (No. 211 overall)

Georgia CB Derion Kendrick (No. 212 overall)

Montana State DE Daniel Hardy (No. 235 overall)

Kansas State S Russ Yeast (No. 253 overall)

Michigan State OT A.J. Arcuri (No. 261 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A

Analysis: The Rams got a Super Bowl win thanks to the trades of first- and second-round picks for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller. It's hard to argue with the results of those deals. Picking Bruss in the third met a major need for the team in 2022 ... Durant should be a fine replacement for Darious Williams in the slot and Kendrick's cover skills could overcome his off-field issues and lack of top-end speed. ... Williams is a do-it-all back who relies on savviness rather than pure speed. Lake and Yeast add safety depth and will perform well on special teams. Hardy could be the Rams' next Samson Ebukam or Chris Garrett as a small-school edge defender who excels in a designated pass rush role.

In summary: I mean ... they nailed it? Again, I disagree that insta-grades have more value than any others. But Rams fans, after wondering if this team's draft was going to be as funny as the Rams think the Patriots' draft is? You'll take it.