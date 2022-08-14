Skip to main content

'He Has Confidence in Me': Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Talks Chemistry With QB Bryce Perkins

McCutcheon discussed the connection he's built with quarterback Bryce Perkins.

The Los Angeles Rams are certainly not hurting for talent at the receiver position. 

They feature arguably the best receiver in the NFL in Cooper Kupp, as well as the offseason addition of Allen Robinson. When Van Jefferson suits up this season for the first time, the Rams' top three is one of the best receiving groups in the NFL. 

However, there is no such thing as too much talent at any given position. The preseason is a big opportunity for depth guys to make their name known, which is exactly what receiver Lance McCutcheon did in the Rams' first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

In his first NFL action, the rookie out of Montana State showed instant chemistry with quarterback Bryce Perkins. McCutcheon would bring in five catches for 87 yards and both of Perkins' touchdown passes, including the game-winning touchdown that put the Rams up 29-22 for good. 

The chemistry between McCutcheon and Perkins has been something built between the duo throughout training camp, as McCutcheon has full confidence in Perkins to get him the ball. 

"Bryce played a great game and he's been having a great camp," McCutcheon said. "We've built our connection up and chemistry together as camp has gone on."

"It's big having a guy like that back there that is able to put the ball in the general area. He has confidence in me and I have to give him confidence back by making the catch." 

While it is ultimately unlikely that McCutcheon sees a lot of playing time early on in his rookie season for the Rams, there is no doubt he made a strong impression in his NFL debut. As the preseason goes on, if McCutcheon continues to flash the potential that he did against the Chargers, he could slowly work his way up the depth chart. 

