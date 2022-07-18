Skip to main content

Rams DL Bobby Brown Suspended Multiple Games

The Rams will be without a key defensive lineman to start next season

With Aaron Donald leading the charge, the Los Angeles Rams already have one of the best defensive line units in the NFL heading into next season.

However, the depth behind the multi-time All-Pro performer is also important. 

And unfortunately for the Rams, that depth took a hit on Monday, with defensive lineman Bobby Brown facing a six-game suspension to begin the 2022 season for violating the league's Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, per an NFL spokesperson. 

Bobby Brown of the Los Angeles Rams has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

Brown is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Rams’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 17, following the team’s Week 6 game vs. Carolina.

Brown will still be able to play in the Rams' pre-season slate.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Van-Jefferson-02132022-Getty-FTR
Play

Is WR Van Jefferson Rams' Best Kept Secret?

Bleacher Report believes Jefferson is the Rams' best-kept secret.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
5 hours ago
super-bowl-champion-rams-begin-2022-season
Play

Rams ‘Bold Prediction’: WR Allen Robinson Wins Comeback Award?

Robinson had just 410 receiving yards with the Chicago Bears last season.

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
7 hours ago
AAZCPho
Play

Richie Incognito, Former Rams Draft Pick, Retires After Controversial NFL Career

Incognito, 39, played 14 seasons in the NFL, starting his career with the St. Louis Rams as a third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

By Mike FisherJul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022

A fourth-round pick of the Rams last season, Brown appeared in 10 games in 2021, recording just one tackle in 2022 snaps. 

The former Texas A&M standout was expecting to take a step forward in his development in 2022 but will now have to wait while Elijah Garcia, Marquise Copeland, Greg Gaines and Michael Hoecht battle for snaps behind Donald and A'Shawn Robinson.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Van-Jefferson-02132022-Getty-FTR
News

Is WR Van Jefferson Rams' Best Kept Secret?

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
super-bowl-champion-rams-begin-2022-season
News

Rams ‘Bold Prediction’: WR Allen Robinson Wins Comeback Award?

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
AAZCPho
News

Richie Incognito, Former Rams Draft Pick, Retires After Controversial NFL Career

By Mike FisherJul 16, 2022
Bobby Wagner
News

'Surprise!': Rams Bobby Wagner's 2022 Prediction

By Richie WhittJul 16, 2022
akers
News

‘Building Armor’: Cam Akers Gives ‘100%’ Update on Rams Rehab

By Zach DimmittJul 15, 2022
ca-times.brightspotcdn
News

NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Snead and McVay Rank Among League's General Managers?

By Kevin TameJul 15, 2022
donald 2323
News

Rams' Aaron Donald Delivers Leadership Speech to High School Football Team

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 14, 2022
clark phillips III
News

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Utah CB 'Best Fit' with Rams' Jalen Ramsey?

By Zach DimmittJul 14, 2022