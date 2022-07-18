Rams DL Bobby Brown Suspended Multiple Games

With Aaron Donald leading the charge, the Los Angeles Rams already have one of the best defensive line units in the NFL heading into next season.

However, the depth behind the multi-time All-Pro performer is also important.

And unfortunately for the Rams, that depth took a hit on Monday, with defensive lineman Bobby Brown facing a six-game suspension to begin the 2022 season for violating the league's Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, per an NFL spokesperson.

Bobby Brown of the Los Angeles Rams has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.



Brown is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Rams’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 17, following the team’s Week 6 game vs. Carolina.

Brown will still be able to play in the Rams' pre-season slate.

A fourth-round pick of the Rams last season, Brown appeared in 10 games in 2021, recording just one tackle in 2022 snaps.

The former Texas A&M standout was expecting to take a step forward in his development in 2022 but will now have to wait while Elijah Garcia, Marquise Copeland, Greg Gaines and Michael Hoecht battle for snaps behind Donald and A'Shawn Robinson.

