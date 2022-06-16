Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Fantasy Football Rankings: Rams Players Everywhere

Numerous Los Angeles Rams players found their way onto PFF's list of the top 150 fantasy football players.

With the summer heat building and the NFL offseason starting to wrap up, football season is just around the corner, and so is fantasy football season.

Pro Football Focus has dropped its list of its Top 150 fantasy football players, and it's no surprise that the list is filled with Los Angeles Rams stars.

Headlining the list of Rams players is, of course, triple crown winner, Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. Coming off the heels of one of the best seasons ever by any wide receiver, Kupp is currently ranked as the No. 4 overall fantasy player. Surprisingly, he comes in at second place among all wide receivers, with Minnesota Vikings all-pro receiver Justin Jefferson coming in at first place.

Further down the list at No. 42 is Los Angeles running back Cam Akers. Akers is coming off a season that he spent mainly on injured reserve following an Achilles tendon tear in July of 2021. After miraculously coming back from his injury in Week 18, Akers was able to give the offense an additional boost in an eventually successful Super Bowl run. 

Given Akers' success in head coach Sean McVay's zone-running scheme as a rookie in 2020, Akers' "redshirt" sophomore year could provide the mental development needed for him to make a jump in production.

Other Rams players on the list include quarterback Matthew Stafford at 111, backup running back Darrell Henderson at 137, wide receiver Van Jefferson at 146, and tight end Tyler Higbee at 150. 

With the 2021 Los Angeles offense being so full of firepower, it makes sense that even the team's second running back finds himself on the list. Rams fans will continue to hope that the team can recapture the same form on their journey to defend the crown.

