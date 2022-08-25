That didn't last long.

"We have no place for fighting," Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday before his team departed for joint practices in Cincinnati. "We can't afford to miss (these opportunities) for dumb (stuff) and we won't have it. I don't expect that. I know (Bengals coach Zac Taylor) and I are very much in aligned, as well as Cincinnati's coordinators and our guys."

But apparently, McVay's team had other ideas.

Video captured the two teams, who met in Super Bowl LVI in February, colliding for an all-out brawl in the middle of the field Thursday. Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald is clearly seen being tossed to the ground with a Bengals helmet in his hand.

A closer look shows that Donald was swinging the helmet violently within the scrum, similar to what Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in 2019.

Per reports from The Athletic, the teams called the rest of practice off after the fight. It's unclear how the melee got started, but the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Bengals offensive lineman La'el Collins and Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd got into it, which caused the resulting scrum to ensue.

As if emotions weren't already high enough following February's Super Bowl matchups, the two teams still have to face each other Saturday night for the final preseason game.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

