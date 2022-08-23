Rams' Sean McVay Details Hopes for Allen Robinson, Stafford Ahead of Joint Practices

Allen Robinson fell into a limbo of sorts last season with the Chicago Bears. The Pro Bowl receiver quickly became forgotten in an offense that relied on a run-heavy attack and struggled overall.

Aside from missing 15 games in 2017 with a torn ACL, 38 receptions for the 28-year-old in 2021 was the fewest in his career for a single season. Of course, he missed five games due to injury, but he also had just one touchdown the entire season.

Now with the Los Angeles Rams, his talent and skillset, combined with a championship-winning supporting cast on offensive unlike any he's had in the NFL, Robinson is in a prime spot to post the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career.

And with a quarterback like Matthew Stafford targeting him, this production could be more easily obtainable. The two will get their first chance to show the connection that's been brewing this offseason as the team travels to Cincinnati Tuesday for joint practices with the Bengals on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rams coach Sean McVay plans to use these joint sessions as major opportunities to measure readiness of the projected starters against different competition. He spoke Monday about what he hopes to see from his quarterback and the team's newest receiver in the practices.

“I think just good rapport, being able to establish their communication, their connection," McVay said. "There's been a lot of opportunities even in the practice settings, but you're seeing some different matchups, some different concepts that maybe we would activate against the Bengals that we wouldn't against our guys. But I think you know what it looks like, just a good rapport between those two."

Both seasoned veterans at this point in their careers, McVay knows Robinson and Stafford will remain locked in to the offensive scheme, but knows the importance of using their football instincts and take "ownership" if an opportunity presents itself.

"Sometimes the best thing that can occur are staying within the framework or the structure of what we're trying to get done, but where they put their own ownership on it, similar to what you've seen with Matthew and Cooper (Kupp)," McVay said.

Stafford and Kupp worked hard last season on building an impressive connection both on and off the field. This spoke volumes to McVay about what can be possible between Stafford and Robinson this time around.

"Matthew's just got such a nice way about himself to be able to connect with his receivers, see it through their lens, but that communication between those two guys and that experience will help hone it in so that we can be as sharp as possible for the eighth," McVay said.

With eyes now drawn toward Kupp as the reigning Super Bowl MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, Robinson's addition to this team becomes all the more important.

The first challenge of the season might be the toughest for Robinson, Stafford, and the rest of the Rams offense, as the team will welcome the Buffalo Bills to SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Buffalo defense enters the season with league-best expectations.

Stafford and Robinson have a golden opportunity in front of them to prove their relationship can withstand one of the league's most talented secondaries.

