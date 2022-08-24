WATCH: Rams WR Tutu Atwell Brings in Impressive Over the Shoulder Catch

There might not be a more intriguing player on the Los Angeles Rams this season than second-year receiver Tutu Atwell.

When the Rams took Atwell in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the pick left some fans and analysts scratching their heads. After his rookie year, which was cut short due to injuries,

In limited action, Atwell would return both punts and kickoffs. He would only appear in eight games before having season-ending shoulder surgery, cutting his rookie year short.

However, in his second NFL offseason, Atwell has been turning heads throughout Rams training camp. The receiver has drawn praise from several members of the Rams, including coach Sean McVay and fellow receiver Cooper Kupp.

Atwell's impressive training camp continued on Wednesday in a joint practice against the Cincinnati Bengals. He brought in an impressive over-the-shoulder catch on a deep pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford, showcasing the deep threat ability that the Rams hope to utilize.

If Atwell can find his form in the NFL than the Rams' offense will be even more potent this season. In three seasons at Louisville, Atwell would record 139 catches for 2,303 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, while averaging 16.6 yards per reception.

The potential for Atwell to be the Rams' deep threat receiver could take their offense to another level. Should he realize the potential that saw him become a second-round pick, then the sky's the limit for Atwell in McVay's offense.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.