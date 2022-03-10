Skip to main content
Restricted Free Agent LB Troy Reeder Not Tendered By Rams

The Rams will have to find a new starter at linebacker in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams are going to see significant turnover this offseason, thanks in large part to their salary cap situation.

And on Thursday, those changes may have begun, with the Rams electing not to tender restricted free agent linebacker Troy Reeder, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. 

Troy Reeder

Troy Reeder

Troy Reeder

Had the Rams elected to tender Reeder, it would have cost them $2.4 million against the salary cap. Should Reeder not command interest in the free agent market, he could conceivably return to Los Angeles. 

However, it would appear that the Rams have their eyes set higher at the position, with difference-makers such as Seattle's Bobby Wagner entering the market. 

Reeder originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware and went on to play in all 16 games as a rookie, starting eight and finishing the year with 58 tackles. 

In 2020, Reeder once again saw action in 16 games, starting seven, and finished the year with 81 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. 

Troy Reeder

Troy Reeder

Troy Reeder

Reeder was a key member of the Rams Super Bowl run, starting 10 games in 17 appearances, and finishing the year with 91 tackles, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and two sacks. 

The 27-year-old also had two interceptions and six pass deflections in 2021, and starter three of the Rams four playoff games. 

