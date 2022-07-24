Skip to main content

Rams DL Greg Gaines Believes Rams Have 'Best D-Line in the League'

Gaines spoke about the potential of the Rams' defensive line this season.

As the old adage goes, defense wins championships, shown last season as the Los Angeles Rams' defense came up with a clutch stop to seal their victory in Super Bowl LVI. 

The Rams' defense is anchored by arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, Aaron Donald, who continues to dominate the league every year. However, Donald is far from the only playmaker on the Rams' defensive line. 

Alongside Donald are talented players such as defensive lineman Greg Gaines, who believes the Rams' defensive line is in store for a big season. 

“Honestly, I feel like we're going to have the best D-line in the league. We got some really good guys in the D-line," Gaines said. "You know, we got Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson, Leonard Floyd, and Justin Hollins. It's going to be a fun crew. We're going to have a really good time out there.”

Any defensive line that features Aaron Donald is a contender for the best defensive line in the league, as he remains a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate

The four players mentioned by Gaines, five including himself, wreaked havoc on opposing backfields in 2021. They would combine for a whopping 30.5 sacks, accounting for over half of the Rams' 50 total sacks on the season. 

Gaines himself would account for 4.5 of those 30.5 sacks, good for fourth most on the Rams. He would also contribute 55 total tackles, 28 of which were solo. 

The road back to the Super Bowl will be far from easy for the Rams, as they will get the best of every single team as the reigning Super Bowl champions

However, if the defensive line can continue to dominate like they did in 2021, then the Rams' odds of repeating as Super Bowl champions will increase greatly. 

