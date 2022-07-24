Skip to main content

Sean McVay Confident Rams Can Avoid Super Bowl Hangover

McVay believes the Rams have the right guys to avoid the infamous Super Bowl hangover.

No team has repeated as Super Bowl Champions since the New England Patriots went back-to-back in 2003 and 2004. Now, the Los Angeles Rams have the opportunity to break that streak as they enter the season as the reigning Super Bowl champions. 

Doing so will not be easy, however, as the Rams must avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover, which coach Sean McVay believes they are more than capable of. 

"What I have respect for is how competitive the league is," McVay said. "So, whether it’s a hangover – to me what that entails is guys think they are better than they are. They stop working the right way, complacency sets in, and the previous success you think has anything to do with your future success."

If any team is capable of repeating as Super Bowl champions from a pure talent perspective, it is the Rams. They boast a roster stacked with talent across the board, and McVay believes they have the guys to get the job done. 

"We got the right kind of guys in our locker room, the right kind of coaches that are intrinsically motivated," McVay said. "They care about each other enough that they don’t want to let each other down, so I don’t worry about that."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

C159BA7A-B128-460B-9629-6415C4FE8736
Play

Rams Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign USFL QB

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Contract Conversations? Rams Sean McVay Discusses Future Extension Talks

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay isn't worried about his contract negotiations entering the 2022 season.

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Stafford
Play

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Ready to Go' For Training Camp

Per Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford should be ready to go for training camp this week

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
21 hours ago

There is little doubt that on paper the Rams should be the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions with their roster. However, repeating as champions is hard in today's NFL, which is why it hasn't been done in so long. What can be said for sure though, is that under McVay there will be no Super Bowl hangover for this Rams team

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

C159BA7A-B128-460B-9629-6415C4FE8736
News

Rams Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign USFL QB

By Ram Digest Staff14 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Contract Conversations? Rams Sean McVay Discusses Future Extension Talks

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
Stafford
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Ready to Go' For Training Camp

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
stafford red
News

Rams Open Training Camp: Roster Ready to 'Blow Out' NFC West?

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
Matthew Stafford
News

Madden 23 Ratings: Rams Matthew Stafford Slighted in Top-10?

By Kevin Tame, Jr23 hours ago
donald mcvay stafford
News

Six Straight? Rams Looking to Make History

By Kevin Tame, JrJul 22, 2022 9:06 PM EDT
Rams - Ramsey flag
News

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Moves to PUP, 1 of 4 Not Ready for Camp

By Mike FisherJul 22, 2022 6:48 PM EDT
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Top to Bottom: Continuity Equals Success For Rams

By Kevin Tame, JrJul 22, 2022 6:00 PM EDT