LA Love: Rams' Jalen Ramsey Sends Message to Derwin James Jr. After Massive Contract

Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey now has some competition as the highest-paid defensive back in Hollywood.

But he doesn't seem to mind.

Per multiple reports Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers and All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. reached an agreement on a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, making the two-time Pro Bowler the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Ramsey and James played with each other for one season at Florida State in 2015 before the former took off for the NFL. The two have remained close since, as Ramsey sent a message to James on Twitter Wednesday following the announcement.

"LETS GO!!!!! Dinner on you now lil bro @DerwinJames you deserve this new contract more than anyone! BEST IN THE BUSINESS!" Ramsey tweeted.

Ramsey included a picture of the two that appears to have been taken following the Rams' 29-22 win over the Chargers in Week 1 of preseason action Saturday at SoFi Stadium. Neither star played, as they both continue to recover from shoulder injuries ahead of the regular season.

Ramsey also wasn't hesitant to tag James' agent, David Mulugheta, admitting that he wanted to join forces with his former teammate but is still happy about the extension regardless.

The Rams and Chargers will meet for a highly-anticipated Week 17 matchup New Year's Day. James and Ramsey will get to square off against one another for the first time as NFL players.

James faced the Rams in his rookie season in 2018 while Ramsey was still with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers lost 35-23, but James had nine total tackles and an interception.

He'll look to get a chance for revenge this season in a game that will certainly have some added meaning on both sides.

Until, the two former teammates and longtime friends will continue to celebrate their individual achievements with one another.

Zach Dimmitt

