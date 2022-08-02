'Never Really Talked About It'; Rams' Jalen Ramsey Addresses Injury Concerns

Those about to face Jalen Ramsey this season have been offered a dire warning: his previous results with the Los Angeles Rams came when he was injured. And now, he's feeling at least "10 times better."

The three-time All-Pro defender and recently crowned Super Bowl champion joined the team-hosted web series "Inside Rams Camp" to discuss his recovery from a June shoulder surgery. Ramsey admitted that he was “nowhere near 100 percent,” but his assessment should no doubt serve as a chilling statement to Los Angeles opponents this season.

"I feel 10 times better than how my shoulder was feeling during the season," Ramsey told hosts J.B. Long, Ricardo Lopez, and Troy Santiago. "So I'm definitely optimistic about having my best season yet."

Though he missed only one game of the Rams' run to the Super Bowl, Ramsey played most of the season injured, revealing in March that he played "probably 10 games" with a pair of sprained AC joints. When healing through rest didn't resolve the problem, Ramsey and the team opted for the surgery to ensure he'd be ready in time for the regular season.

Ramsey lingered on the Super Bowl injury report as the championship matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals loomed, but there was never any true danger of him missing the game at SoFi Stadium. Rather than going above and beyond, Ramsey felt that his relative secrecy was standard procedure in a Lombardi Trophy-winning cause.

“I never talk about my injuries and what happens throughout the season, just because I believe in my head, if I’m going to go on the field, I’m just gonna give it my all,” the defender said. “I’m not going to think about my injuries or whatever’s going on with my body. I’m sure other people in the league play through their injuries and through pain as well. So I never really talked about it, never really complained about it.”

Ramsey is coming off his third All-Pro nomination and fifth Pro Bowl appearance as he embarks upon his third full season in Los Angeles. He tied his career-best with four interceptions and also set a new personal high with 77 tackles.

