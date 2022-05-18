Rams' Jalen Ramsey to Face Gauntlet of WR Talent this Season

LA has the league's toughest strength of schedule, making for some juicy potential matchups between Ramsey and the league's best receivers

Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has never shied away from going head-to-head with some of the league's best receivers during his six-year career.

But when breaking down the potential matchups the Florida State product could have with some star receivers this upcoming season, it's hard to look at the Rams' defense as anything but must-see-TV.

Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Jalen Ramsey Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Jalen Ramsey Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Jalen Ramsey (left) and D.K. Metcalf

PFF revealed a graphic Sunday showing the top receivers Ramsey could be set to shadow this season. Every week in the NFL presents a new challenge, but Ramsey will certainly have his hands full with something different as the season progresses.

Aside from Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who missed all of last season due to an ongoing ankle injury, all other nine wideouts had elite production when on the field in 2021-2022. Six of the 10 receivers Ramsey is set to face were in the top 16 for most receiving yards this past season.

Former Packer and new Raiders receiver Davante Adams was third in the league with 1,553 receiving yards, followed by 49ers star Deebo Samuel (fifth, 1,405), Buffalo's Stefon Diggs (eighth, 1,225), Carolina's D.J Moore (11th, 1,157), LA Chargers' Keenan Allen (13th, 1,138), and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb (16th, 1,102).

Ramsey will also have a tough Week 9 rematch with Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, who had eight catches for 119 yards and a score against the Rams' secondary in the Divisional Round this January. LA was able to come away with the win, but Ramsey will likely be fired up against a red-zone receiver like Evans, who was second in the league this past season with 14 touchdowns.

Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Jalen Ramsey (left) and D.K. Metcalf Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Kyler Murray (left) and Jalen Ramsey Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Trevor Lawrence (left) and Jalen Ramsey

Additionally, NFC West rival and Seattle Seahawks star receiver, DK Metcalf, was a scoring machine despite missing multiple games with injury. He was fourth in the league with 12 receiving touchdowns despite having just 75 catches.

Another division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, sport one of the league's best all-around receivers in DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins played in just 10 games last year, but was still tied for the eighth-most receiving scores with eight.

Fully healthy, his two potential matchups with Ramsey will be arguably the most intriguing this season.

LA will open up the 2022-2023 season at home against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8. Ramsey and Co. will have their hands full with quarterback Josh Allen, Diggs, and a potent Buffalo offense.

