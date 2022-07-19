Skip to main content

Ex-Rams QB Jared Goff Has 'No Bitterness' After Super Bowl Snub

The former No. 1 pick is content despite missing out on a Super Bowl title.

Even before the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions, they were a threat to come out of the NFC West and challenge for a Super Bowl.

They had the weapons, they had the defense, and they had the coaching. 

Goff had the talent to be great for LA too. After all, he had led them to a Super Bowl appearance before.

However, one thing Goff lacked was consistency -- something that ultimately ended his chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. 

But as he told Peter King in a recent interview, Goff is still content with his situation in Detroit.

“No bitterness,” Goff told King. “I guess that’s the way people would expect me to feel. Happy for my former teammates and coaches. But as a competitor, of course, I want to win one too.”

The Lions ended 2021 as one of the worst teams in the NFL. Even Still, there remains hope in the Motor City. 

Head coach Dan Campbell seems to have his team going in the right direction. 

More importantly, after a successful NFL draft, the reinforcements are beginning to arrive to aid in the rebuild. 

Still, at least for now, Goff is the centerpiece of that project, and Campbell believes in what he brings to the table. 

“I think Goff’s in a real good place,” Campbell told King. “Finished strong last year. I like the fact that we’ve got pieces around him that I think are going to help pull the most out of him. We’ve got some pieces here that complement each other that really will help him be the best that he can be.”

Until the Lions come of age, however, the NFC still runs through Los Angeles.

