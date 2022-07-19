Rams Camp Move: Reunion with DT Ndamukong Suh?

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is many things.

He's a five-time All-Pro nominee, one of the best interior defensive linemen of his era and a former Los Angeles Rams standout..

But, most importantly to the right-now 2022 NFL season, Suh is a free agent.

While the interior of the Rams' defensive line, led by Aaron Donald, is in fine shape, the unit will be without key backup Bobby Brown III for six games, and the depth of the group will be challenged.

Suh, who posted six sacks a year ago for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is still more than capable of wreaking havoc inside, and would be a solid fit for a Rams team always looking to add players who can capitalize on winnable matchups next to Donald.

With training camp on the horizon, the finishing touch to the Rams' offseason would be signing Suh, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Rams only really seem to make splash moves. Suh has also expressed interest in signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, but heading back to the Rams would give him a chance for another Super Bowl ring. - PFF's Doug Kyed

As PFF mentioned, Rams general manager Les Snead has proven time and again that he's willing to throw large sums of money (and draft picks, when needed) at big-name players. From Jalen Ramsey to Bobby Wagner, Snead isn't afraid to take risks.

When it comes to the 35-year-old Suh, Snead and Rams coach Sean McVay largely know what they're getting. McVay, in particular, had nothing but good things to say about Suh, not only as a football player but as a person, as well.

"I’ve always had a lot of respect for his game, but I think his ability to really play across the line, really, at any interior spot. He can play off the edge and he’s made a lot of plays, really, at all those spots. So, continue to come away impressed with him,” McVay said in 2018.

“Really enjoy getting to know him as well, where you really can appreciate, not only is he a really talented player, but he’s extremely smart – understands the game, asks great questions and that seems to be a consistent thing that you find as you get a little bit more experience as a coach."

While the affinity between Suh and the Rams' decision makers may be strong, the team may not be able to afford him. He played last season on a contract worth $9 million, but the Rams have just $7.5 million in cap space to work with. A discount is possible, especially at this time of year, but Suh's play doesn't necessarily render one necessary.