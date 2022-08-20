Los Angeles Rams defensive linemen Jonah Williams isn't new to the preseason limelight.

After going undrafted out of Weber State in 2020, Williams spent the entirety of his rookie season on the Rams' practice squad.

Los Angeles saw promise out of the 6-5, 275-pounder, and signed him to a reserve/futures contract for 2021. With the league canceling preseason games due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Williams' rookie year, he had to wait until year two before seeing game snaps as a professional.

Despite the delayed debut, Williams shined when given an opportunity, totaling 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the preseason. His efforts were enough to make the Rams' 53-man roster out of training camp.

Williams saw action in each of the season's first eight games, playing both on the defensive line and special teams. However, the Rams waived him in early November, needing to add depth elsewhere.

Still, that wasn't the end of Williams' journey. He was a hot commodity on the waiver wire, with three teams - the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers - submitting claims for his services. Since the Vikings had the worst record of the bunch, they had the highest priority.

But yet, even being claimed on waivers wasn't a straightforward ordeal for the once-undrafted FCS free agent. Williams failed his physical and was waived once more, finding his way back on the Rams' practice squad a week later.

Seeking a second chance to prove he belongs on the roster, Williams signed another reserve/futures contract with Los Angeles after the Super Bowl.

Now spending his third season with the Rams, Williams is off to another heater in the preseason, finding himself back in the spotlight after a strong outing in L.A.'s 24-20 loss to the Houston Texans on Friday night.

Williams, 27, had a sack, tackle for loss, and forced fumble in the first half alone. Beyond the stat book, he showed the traits that have long intrigued the Rams.

Working inside at 3-technique defensive tackle, Williams showed a fluid spin move to beat Texans left guard Max Scharping before closing in a hurry to finish with authority on Houston quarterback Davis Mills.

Several snaps later, Williams read the direction of a run play, re-set the line of scrimmage behind its initial location and performed a textbook stack and shed before swarming Texans running back Marlon Mack.

Williams' strong performance comes on the heels of Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald giving him an impromptu shoutout after Tuesday's practice.

Responding to a question about fellow defensive linemen Michael Hoecht, Donald turned his response into an overall group assessment and said that Williams has been "doing good."

Williams' journey from Weber State to being praised by the seven-time All-Pro Donald has been as wild as it sounds, but now isn't the right time to reflect. Williams is entering his third professional season with a big wave of momentum, much like he did a year ago, but looking for a much different result.

With performances like Friday night, Williams is well on his way to re-writing his Rams chapter, this time with a much more Hollywood ending.

