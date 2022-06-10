Lucky Charm? Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Attempt to Sabotage Rams' Offseason Backfired

Kingsbury tried to convince Donald to retire and Kupp to hold out, only for both to immediately sign new deals.

As a head coach in the NFL, you will likely to do everything within the rulebook that ensures your team is as successful as possible. After all, the better your team does the more secure your job is.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury knows that better than anyone, as this he jokingly tried to convince Aaron Donald to retire and Cooper Kupp to holdout for more money while at Sean McVay's wedding.

It's hard to blame Kingsbury for trying in all honesty, as any team would love to not have to worry about guarding one of the best receivers in the league or attempting to block arguably the best defensive player in the NFL.

Looking at both Kupp's and Donald's stats against the Cardinals in their career, it really furthers the point for Kingsbury of no longer wanting to deal with either player.

In eight career games against the Cardinals, Kupp has hauled in 54 catches for 606 yards and four touchdowns, while Donald has racked up 37 solo tackles and 15 sacks in 16 games against Arizona, averaging nearly one sack per game.

Unfortunately for Kingsbury though, both Kupp and Donald would agree to new contracts this offseason, locking the duo up for the Rams to ensure they continue to torment the Cardinals and Kingsbury.

