Skip to main content

'Nervous is an Understatement': Sean McVay on Aaron Donald Offseason Retirement Rumors

McVay recently joined the I Am Athlete podcast and discussed the Aaron Donald deal.

When the Los Angeles Rams announced that they had agreed to restructure Aaron Donald's contract, thus ensuring he wouldn't be retiring quite yet, a collective sigh of relief was let out by Rams fans and players alike. 

However, the biggest sigh of relief might have come from Rams' coach Sean McVay, who was recently on the I Am Athlete podcast, where he discussed how he felt about the possibility of Donald retiring. 

“Nervous is an understatement." 

McVay acknowledged that Donald retiring was a real possibility and not simply a tactic to holdout and get more money. He also recognized that if anyone had earned the right to retire early, it would be Donald.

"He called me and this was a possibility and I said, ‘Listen, if there’s anybody after eight years that has earned the right to be able to step away on his own terms because of everything you’ve accomplished, you want to spend more time with your family, if you’re ready for whatever these next endeavors in your life are gonna be,’ he’s gonna be successful at whatever he does."

While McVay realized that Donald might genuinely retire and that he had more than earned the right to step away after having such a historic career, he made sure to let him know that money should not be the reason to retire, if he would have stepped away. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

akers 2
Play

Under-the-Radar: Can Rams RB Cam Akers Rise to Stardom this Season?

CBS Sports revealed its list of NFC players who could surprise the league this season

By Zach Dimmitt30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
donald
Play

Rams' Aaron Donald Ready to Recreate Super Bowl Feeling

Donald inked a new three-year, $95 million deal with the Rams on Monday

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_16976891
Play

Rams Cooper Kupp Signed Extension Wearing Matthew Stafford Jersey

The relationship between Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp is a special one

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago

“However, if this is financially driven, shame on me, shame on you if we can’t get this thing figured out because we’ve got your agents, we’ve got our guys in the front office that are committed to trying to figure out a good collaboration where you get rewarded the way you deserve that also fits within our team, and then we’ve got a willing owner in Stan Kroenke that wants to try to be able to do that, and fortunately, we were able to get that done. And seeing him sign is something I’m really happy for.”

With Donald returning for the 2022 season, the Rams defense is set to yet again be one of the best defensive units in the NFL, as the team looks to run it back and repeat as Super Bowl champions

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

akers 2
News

Under-the-Radar: Can Rams RB Cam Akers Rise to Stardom this Season?

By Zach Dimmitt30 minutes ago
donald
News

Rams' Aaron Donald Ready to Recreate Super Bowl Feeling

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
USATSI_16976891
News

Rams Cooper Kupp Signed Extension Wearing Matthew Stafford Jersey

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Bet Big on Aaron Donald Long-Term Potential With New Deal

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
atwell 1
News

Rams WR Tutu Atwell Moving with ‘Intention’, Says Stafford

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
kupp
News

Rams and WR Cooper Kupp Agree on Massive 3-Year, $80 Million Extension

By Matt Galatzan20 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

'We're Not Defending Anything': Rams Coach Sean McVay Not Putting Pressure on Super Bowl Repeat

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Will 'Definitely' Be Ready To Throw By Training Camp

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago