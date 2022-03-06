Skip to main content

New Contract for Rams Aaron Donald 'Sooner than Later?'

Donald had been mulling retirement after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams will be looking for any way to repeat as champs next season after winning the franchise's first Super Bowl since 2000 three weeks ago. 

It's no secret, but they'll need superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald in order to do so. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had been considering retirement after winning his first-career Super Bowl. 

But on Sunday, ESPN reported that Donald and the team are working on a deal that could be done "sooner than later." The deal would make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL and could be completed before the beginning of the new league year on March 16.

Donald and the Rams are working on a new contract that could be done sooner than later. Arguably the game’s best player, he will need to be the game’s highest-paid defensive player, and the Rams know that. There were rumblings around the Super Bowl that he could retire, but an extension seems more likely.

His contract averages $22.5 million per year. Big-time adjustments will be made, possibly before the new league year.

In 2018 Donald signed a shiny, new six-year deal worth $135 million that will run through 2024. That makes him the fifth-highest paid defensive player in the league behind T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Khalil Mack. 

Last season, Donald recorded a career-high in total tackles (84) and assisted tackles (46), while bludgeoning offensive lines to the tune of 12.5 sacks. The former Pitt Panther also had four passes defended, his most since 2016 (five). 

Snead certainly has loads to worry about as the Rams enter the offseason with key players like receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and linebacker Von Miller set to enter free agency.

But make no mistake, the return of Donald would give LA its biggest chance of going back-to-back. 

