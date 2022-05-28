Rams Cooper Kupp Almost Got Throat Slammed By Khalil Mack

Cooper Kupp is one of the better blocking wide receivers in the NFL, and he shared a story of the time he lost a blocking battle to the Chargers' Khalil Mack

Cooper Kupp is a Super Bowl Champion and a Super Bowl MVP. He's also still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. And while there are many talented wideouts in the league, not many are better blockers than Kupp.

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Cooper Kupp Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp

Because of Kupp's blocking prowess, he gets some tough matchups from time to time. He recently made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and he shared the story of a time he almost got destroyed by Khalil Mack.

“I’ve had to block Jadeveon Clowney off the edge. I’ve had to block Khalil Mack,” he said. “You know, Khalil Mack two years ago when he was with Chicago, I had to block him on the backside a couple times and there was one play where he grabs me – it was kind of a cut-off block. I wasn’t, like, straight-up with him, but I cut him off pretty good, and he got me and he was this close to choke slamming me.

"I was able at the last second, I felt he was about to come and I just yell, ‘Khalil!’ and he luckily pulled off. He was laughing afterwards but he had a chance to really do some damage to me. But there’s been some guys that I’ve had to block that are great in this league, but I’ve also learned some good stuff from our tackles and the guys that have taught me a few little techniques to be able to weasel my way into losing with dignity in some situations.”

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765 Cooper Kupp Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp

Kupp is considerably larger than he sometimes appears on the field, at 6-2, 208 pounds. But he's still no match for larger players like Mack, who stands 6-3, 252 pounds. It's a matchup that could've gone a lot worse for Kupp.

Kupp will have an opportunity for a rematch with Mack as the Rams take on Mack's new team, the L.A. Chargers, on New Year's Day 2023.

