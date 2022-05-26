Skip to main content

'Back to Back': WR Odell Beckham Jr. Teasing Rams Return?

Beckham Jr. took to Instagram to leave a comment on Rams Instagram post teasing his return.

The motto of the Rams' Super Bowl parade following their victory over the Bengals was a triumphant "run it back" as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions in the 2022 season. 

While they have lost key pieces of their Super Bowl run in Von Miller, Darious Williams and Andrew Whitworth, they have made key offseason acquisitions as well in Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner to strengthen the team heading into 2022. 

However, there is still one key component of the Rams' Super Bowl run that has yet to be addressed as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to be signed and remains a free agent. 

Both the Rams and Beckham Jr. have made it clear that they both want a reunion in 2022, with Beckham Jr. going as far as commenting on a Rams' Instagram post, which has caught the attention of Rams fans. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham Jr. was an instrumental piece of the offense during the Rams' playoff run following his signing with Los Angeles during the season, as he served as another threat for Stafford to exploit alongside Cooper Kupp. 

However, following an ACL tear in the Super Bowl, Beckham Jr. might not be able to play until halfway through the 2022 season. While he might not ultimately re-sign with the Rams, the two parties have a mutual interest in getting a deal done and running it back in 2022. 

