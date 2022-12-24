WATCH: Rams, Broncos Pull Uniform Prank Leading Into Christmas Matchup

Los Angeles and Denver pulled a prank of epic proportions on players leading into their Christmas matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are not where either organization thought they would be with regard to the NFL standings in late December.

But that doesn't mean they can't have some internal fun, right?

With some help from CBS Sports and Broncos kicker Brandon McManus and Rams safety Nick Scott, the teams unveiled fake Christmas-themed uniforms to players at each team's facility that they would be required to wear on Sunday.

Some players approved, and some did not.

The Rams' uniforms included a color-reversed helmet with a yellow base and blue horns, with Christmas lights located inside the horns, with the jersey representing an "ugly sweater" theme.

The Broncos helmets featured a reindeer where the Broncos logo appears on each side as well as Christmas trees where the center stripe would normally appear.

Hidden cameras were installed in both locker rooms where the uniforms were debuted in order to capture real reactions.

“That’s ugly as f–k,” one player said. “That’s trash,” another added, while someone chimed in, saying, “That’s cool, man!”

Broncos wideout K.J. Hamler had possibly the most jarring reaction, “Y’all put a f–kin reindeer on it? And a tree as the stripe?” Hamler said in disbelief. “Who all has his? I ain’t even gonna sugarcoat it that ain’t it. Oh, they missed bad. That ain’t it … You got a f–king Christmas tree. Man f–k that.”

Another Broncos player can be heard saying off-camera, “You can have my game check. I’m not wearing that sh-t,” while yet another added, “A lot of people are shitting on it but I love it.”

The Rams host the Broncos at 1:30 p.m. PT on Sunday and will be televised on both CBS and Nickelodeon.

