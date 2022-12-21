Rams Paying Price of Win-Now Moves: Tough Offseason Ahead?

After a painful, "humbling," season are the Los Angeles Rams in for a tough offseason?

The Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of a major rebuild - a drastic change in the fortunes of a franchise that, coming into the season, looked to still be within that "championship window."

The 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" tied them for most losses (10) by a defending Super Bowl champion since the 1999 Broncos. With three games left to be played, who's to say they won't own the record? "Very humbling" is how head coach Sean McVay described the season.

But looking back on all the moves the Rams made in their quest for a championship, a rebuild was coming, eventually. Maybe not as soon, but the window would eventually close, especially considering how the Rams have handled their draft picks.

Unless a trade is made, April will mark the seventh-straight NFL Draft that the Rams will be without a first-round pick. You'd have to go back to 2016 to find the last time the Rams made a pick in the first round. That pick was Jared Goff, who was later involved in the trade for Matthew Stafford.

If we've learned one thing about how McVay and general manager Les Snead have assembled their rosters, it hasn't been retooling through the draft; rather, it was via blockbuster trades and free agency.

After a disappointing season, where a rebuild looks likely, the Rams may have to change their way of roster building.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from S.I. Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.