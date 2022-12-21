Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee made his long-awaited trip to the end zone in Monday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Tyler Higbee that helped power a Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams offense last season hasn't been the same Tyler Higbee that has had major ups and downs this season. Most of these have been to no fault of his own.

The Rams' starting tight end has often gone invisible without quarterback Matthew Stafford in the lineup, but Higbee found the end zone for the first time all season after connecting with Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield for a third-quarter touchdown in Monday's 24-12 loss at the Green Bay Packers.

A staple of coach Sean McVay's offense for what feels like forever, Higbee continues to gain the respect of his head coach for battling through an adversity-filled season.

"He's been such an instrumental part of all the good things since I've been fortunate enough to get here," McVay said. " ... He's so steady, so consistent, he's battling through a lot of different things. You see what a warrior this guy is, but (I) love Tyler Higbee."

With threes games left for LA this season, Higbee is up to 56 catches for 482 yards and just the one touchdown. Despite what could be considered to be a "down year," Higbee is still on pace to top his catch and yardage production from last season.



But statistics aside, it's Higbee's personal development that remains a joy for McVay to watch.

"I've loved what he's developed into. I've loved the person that he is, the consistency at which he approaches the days. It was good to be able to get him in the end zone last night.”

The Rams (4-10) host the Denver Broncos (4-10) for a Christmas Day matchup on Sunday.

