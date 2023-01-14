Rams Will Reportedly Pick Up Option on QB Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will return in 2023 and his 2024 salary will be fully guaranteed.

On the heels of the news that head coach Sean McVay will return to coach the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, the team will reportedly pick up the option of quarterback Matthew Stafford for next year.

Stafford, 34, announced he would not be retiring after missing most of the 2022 season with injuries. And no Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams will pick up the 14-year veteran's $26 million option. That will also guarantee Stafford's 2024 salary of $31 million.

That guarantee is also good for injury, which is significant since Stafford missed eight games this past season with concussions and a neck injury. Stafford said earlier in the week that he feels "really confident" about his health and recovery from those injuries moving forward.

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams after winning the Super Bowl last year that includes $57 million guaranteed in March.

Stafford threw for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season.

On Friday, McVay decided to stay with the team for at least one more season, holding off on retirement and a potential broadcasting opportunity.

McVay took on the Rams' top headset in 2017, the second season of their return to Los Angeles. He's compiled a 60-38 regular season record over six years, currently standing as the third-winningest coach in franchise history behind John Robinson (75) and Chuck Knox (69).

He is also tied with Robinson for the most playoff games coached (10) and is the sole leader in postseason victories (7).

