Bobby Wagner Rams Lone All-Pro as Aaron Donald's Streak Ends

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner continued his impressive run of All-Pro's ... but the same can't be said for defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The hits just keep on coming for Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

After entering the season with aspirations of defending their Super Bowl crown, the Rams' disappointing 5-12 season came to a close last Sunday ... and five days later, so too did Donald's seven-year streak of All-Pro nods.

Los Angeles had only one Associated Press All-Pro selection, coming in the form of linebacker Bobby Wagner, who earned the title for the ninth consecutive season. Wagner was named second team All-Pro after posting 140 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks in his first season with the Rams, starting all 17 contests.

It wasn't entirely a lost season for Donald, as he was recently named to his ninth straight Pro Bowl, meaning he's been voted to the event each year since entering the league in 2014.

Donald, who missed the final six games with a high ankle sprain, finished the season with five sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 11 contests.

The 31-year-old Donald isn't the only Ram who saw his All-Pro streak end, as cornerback Jalen Ramsey's two-year run also fell short. Ramsey had made the list in his only two full seasons in Los Angeles after being acquired via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Unlike Donald, Ramsey didn't make the Pro Bowl - bringing his seven-year stretch to a close. He'd made the event each year since coming up short during his rookie season.

Thus, a frustrating on-field season for Donald and Ramsey proved costly for their individual streaks ... but Wagner managed to extend his to another year and will look to make it a decade straight next season.

