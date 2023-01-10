Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 10

The Los Angeles Rams have signed nine players to reserve/futures contracts, keeping them on the roster through the offseason.

Here is the full list of players that signed:

WR Jaquarii Roberson

WR Jerreth Sterns

TE Roger Carter

OL Max Pircher

DE T.J. Carter

LB Brayden Thomas

LB Zach VanValkenburg.

S Richard LeCount

JAN 9

The Rams' divisional rival Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.

The news comes just one day after the team's 38-13 blowout loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, and 10 months after Kingsbury signed an extension through the 2027 season.

Kingsbury ends his Cardinals tenure after going 4-13 in 2022, one season after taking Arizona to the playoffs, where they lost in the Wild Card round to the Rams.

In his four seasons with Arizona, Kingsbury made the playoffs just once, going 28-37-1 over that time.

JAN 8

In the season finale, the Rams will be without several of their top players vs. the Seahawks at Lumen Field, headlined by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver, Ben Skowronek.

You can view the full list of inactive for both teams below:

Rams

DL Aaron Donald

WR Ben Skowronek

C Brian Allen

QB John Wolford

LB Travin Howard

DB Shaun Jolly

Seahawks

S Ryan Neal

WR Penny Hart

RT Abe Lucas

RB Travis Homer

LB Vi Jones

DT Isaiah Mack

CB Artie Burns

JAN 7

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Tyler Lockett was injured in December with a hand injury, with many expecting him to be out for the remainder of the regular season.

But, just one week after his injury, Lockett was back on the field vs. the Jets.

However, Lockett was injured yet again in the matchup vs. New York, this time with a shin injury, and was questionable for the Seahawks' season finale

That said, Pete Carroll told the media on Friday that expects Lockett to take the field in the regular season finale, as the Seahawks make one final push for a playoff spot.

In 2022, Lockett has caught 80 passes for 979 yards, to go along with eight touchdowns.

He is just 21 yards shy of his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season.

JAN 2

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will play on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lumen Field in the regular-season finale, per an announcement Monday.

After falling to the Chargers 31-10 on Sunday on Sunday, the Rams will end their season hoping to play playoff spoiler to their division rivals.

If the Rams win, they will give their former quarterback, Jared Goff a chance to secure his new team, the Detriot Lions, a playoff spot.

However, if Seattle wins and the Packers and Lions tie, the Seahawks would move on to the postseason.

Here's what the rest of the schedule looks like for some key matchups in the NFC playoff picture, as there are still multiple seeds awaiting their fate in for the Wild Card round. Kickoff times for Sunday are still TBD.

New York Giants (9-6-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) - Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT

Minnesota Vikings (12-4) @ Chicago Bears (3-13) - Sunday at 10 a.m. PT

JAN 1

Rams safety Nick Scott was forced to leave LA's Sunday matchup against the Chargers in the second half due to a right arm injury.

Scott was able to get off of the field under his own power but went straight to the locker room for medical evaluation.

He is currently questionable to return.

DEC 30 EKELER QUESTIONABLE

The Los Angeles Chargers might be without one of their best offensive players this weekend against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, with star running back Austin Ekeler being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ekeler is listed on the Chargers' injury report as having a knee injury.

Ekeler has 1,406 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns on total 282 touches in 2022 and is a focal point of the Chargers' offense.

Ekeler has 759 yards rushing with 11 TDs, to go along with 99 catches for 647 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

On the defensive side of the ball, Chargers star safety Derwin James was also limited in practice on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday due to a concussion suffered on Monday night against the Colts.

James is currently in concussion protocol and will continue to be monitored.

DEC 28 SUSPENSION REDUCED

After being handed a one-game suspension for his exchange with Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory on Sunday, Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi's punishment has been reduced to a fine.

Gregory, who was also suspended, had his punishment reduced to a fine as well.

The fine, which has been set for $12,000, stems from an incident in which Gregory threw a punch at Aboushi after the conclusion of Sunday's game.

Aboushi then retaliated with a punch of his own, prompting the two to be separated.

The Rams had filed an appeal for the suspension earlier in the week.

DEC 26 SUSPENSION APPEAL INCOMING

The Los Angeles Rams plan to appeal the one-game suspension of offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, per reports from The Athletic Monday.

Following Sunday'a 51-14 blowout win over the Denver Broncos, Aboushi and Broncos defensive lineman Randy Gregory threw punches at one another, resulting in the league announcing that the two of them would be punished with a suspension due to their actions.

Aboushi, who was a fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013, is in his first season with the Rams.

DEC 25 RAMS VS. CHARGERS NO LONGER IN PRIMETIME

The NFL is making some schedule changes for Week 17.

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to face their crosstown rival Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but now, they will play in the late afternoon window in favor of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup.

The Rams are out of playoff contention, while the Ravens and Steelers both have something to play for with two games left in the season.

DEC 24 RAMS INJURY REPORT RELEASED, MULTIPLE STARTERS OUT

The Rams released their Friday injury report ahead of the Christmas day matchup with the Denver Broncos, with multiple starters set to miss the game.

Among the players listed as OUT for Los Angeles, include center Brian Allen, wideout Ben Sjowronek, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Travin Howard, and more.

DEC 15 RAMS WAIVE LINEBACKER TERRELL LEWIS

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Thursday that they waived linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Lewis played in 11 games for the Rams this season - with three starts - but has been dealing with a back injury the past two weeks. Lewis registered 13 tackles, one sack, and three quarterback hurries on the year.

DEC 12 RAMS ADD TO DL DEPTH, CLAIM LARRELL MURCHISON OFF WAIVERS

The Los Angeles Rams have added another body to the defensive line, claiming defensive tackle Larrell Murchison off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Murchison, 25, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, proceeding to play in 26 games across three seasons, including five starts last year.

On the season, Murchison has seen action in five games, recording two tackles. His last appearance was Dec. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Los Angeles, Murchison will join a defensive line without its premiere player in defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who's missed each of the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

While Murchison surely won't be looked at as a replacement for Donald, it is a prime opportunity for the former NC State star to get extended snaps, starting when the Rams travel to Lambeau Field for a contest against the Green Bay Packers next Monday night.