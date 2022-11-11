The Arizona Cardinals travel west to SoFi Stadium to visit the slumping Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Both teams have suffered disappointing seasons with losing records. The Rams seem unlikely to defend their Super Bowl title from February, while the Cardinals have struggled all season long against both good and bad teams. The Rams are looking for a season sweep against their NFC West rival.

Last week the Cardinals lost their second game in a row with a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale in a game where Arizona blew a 14-10 third-quarter lead. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked four times in the loss.

via ESPN

The Rams are in the midst of their own two-game losing streak with their 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay last week.

Bucs signal-caller Tom Brady orchestrated a game-winning drive with just 44 seconds left after the Rams failed to run the clock out successfully on their final possession. With the win, Brady avoided the first four-game losing streak of his career.

WHAT: Arizona Cardinals (3-6) at Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (71,500)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Arizona Cardinals +1.5 (+115), L.A. Rams -1.5 (-138)

TOTAL: 40 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cardinals +125, Rams -150

