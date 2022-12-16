Rams vs. Packers Monday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Rams and the Packers meet in a Week 15 matchup on Monday Night Football. Here's how to watch, the injury report, and betting odds.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers meet under the lights at Lambeau Field in prime time on Monday night. Neither team expected to be where they are this late in the season, virtually out of any playoff race in the NFC, but injuries and poor play have sidetracked both clubs since early in the season.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers owned the Chicago Bears once again last week with a 28-19 victory as Green Bay pulled away late in a game that was in question for the Packers.

via ESPN

The Rams are still smiling after an unlikely win over the Raiders last week where new quarterback Baker Mayfield pulled off late-game heroics for a 17-16 come-from-behind win after arriving in town just days prior.

Mayfield and the Rams will try and keep that momentum going against the Packers in what's expected to be frigid, single-digit temperatures at game time Monday night.

The cold weather might have an impact on the passing game for both teams, but one of the more entertaining matchups of the night might be Packers wideout Christian Watson against Rams corner Jalen Ramsey.

Watson found his stride late this season, registering eight touchdowns over the last four games, and clinched the win over the Bears last week with a 46-yard rushing touchdown on an end-around.

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8)

WHERE: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin (81,041)

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, 5:15 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Los Angeles Rams +5.5 (+120), Green Bay Packers -5.5 (-143)

TOTAL: 39.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Rams +260, Packers -333

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!