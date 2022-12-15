Rams Sean McVay 'Doesn't Care' What Record Says About Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has seen the Green Bay Packers too many times in recent years to downplay their talent despite a disappointing season.

When the 2022 NFL schedule was released in April, a Week 15 matchup on Monday night in the middle of December at Lambeau between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was likely seen by many as a pivotal late-season battle between two elite contenders jostling for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

So much for expectations.

While the stakes aren't as high for LA's (4-9) meeting with the Packers (5-8) on Monday, there's still plenty of reason to tune in to watch Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield battle it out with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in prime time.

And despite the struggles, the Packers have had this season, Rams coach Sean McVay is hardly overlooking a Green Bay team that he’s getting set to face at Lambeau for the third time in less than two years.

"I don't care what their record says,” McVay said. “This is a really good football team."

Rodgers has had his slip-ups this season. But in the past two meetings against LA, he’s played at the elite level we’re used to seeing.

He’s gone 51 of 81 for 603 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in last the two wins over the Rams, the first of which was a 32-18 win in the NFC Divisional in Jan. 2021.

Combine his recent success against the Rams with an offense that’s coming alive as of late due to the efforts of rookie receiver Christian Watson, who has scored eight total touchdowns in the last four games, and the Packers pose a real threat to making it three straight head-to-head wins over McVay and company despite energy the Rams are carrying following their 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

"They're always a formidable outfit," McVay said. "They've got great personnel on all three levels. You’ve obviously seen the rookie receiver Watson has really come to life from the Dallas game on. Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers."

The Rams are technically not eliminated from postseason contention at a 4-9 record with four games to go, but could suddenly match Green Bay’s record with a win. The pressure is on the Packers at home, but it’s hard to rule out any possibility after what Mayfield did in his first game as a Ram.

All this makes for what should still be an entertaining matchup between two teams with a combined 9-17 record this season.

