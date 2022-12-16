Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient's Dream Come True: WATCH

No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget.

Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and receiving treatment at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. With dreams of becoming a cheerleader, Delilah's vision was realized with the help of both the Rams and influencer Isaiah Garza.

The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders thus had a special guest for their Dec. 4 showing during the Seattle Seahawks' visit, as Delilah took to the SoFi Stadium turf with her fellow dancers. She was granted her own game-day locker and a customized Rams cheerleader uniform.

“This is the best day of my life, “ Delilah told KTLA. “I’m going to beat cancer because I’m really strong. This is a dream come true ... I got to show my pom poms and they picked me up, it was so cool and so exciting,”

Though the Rams fell to the Seahawks that afternoon, that Sunday provided an exhilarating, heartwarming afternoon for all involved. Delilah is undergoing chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation treatments for neuroblastoma, defined by WebMD as "a rare childhood cancer of what’s called the sympathetic nervous system, the network of nerves that carries messages from your brain to the rest of your body."

"It was so awesome to see her with other little girls her own age, older or younger having fun just like them with pompoms in her hand," Delilah's mother Samantha told KABC. "It was just so nice to see her happy."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Loya family, who - pending Delilah's health - is hoping to return home to Texas to celebrate Christmas.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

