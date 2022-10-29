Skip to main content

Rams vs. 49ers Week 8: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Rams continue their 2022 campaign against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers.
The Los Angeles Rams continue their current campaign against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco has won seven straight meetings in the regular season and hopes to keep that streak alive on Sunday.

The 49ers are fresh off a 44-23 loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game where the No. 3 overall defense of the 49ers failed to have an answer for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 

Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns while leading Kansas City back from a double-digit deficit.

New Niners running back Christian McCaffrey was used sparingly last week, but gained 62 yards on 10 touches, but should have a bigger role on Sunday.

The Rams are fresh off a much-needed bye week but broke a two-game losing streak with a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

WHAT: San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

troy hill
Play

'Robin to His Batman': How Rams CB Troy Hill Complements Jalen Ramsey

Troy Hill's eventful journey has led him to Los Angeles several times, some of it on his own accord and others out of his control. In the process, he's managed to form a tight-knit relationship with All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey, to the extent where Rams coach Sean McVay compared them to one of the most iconic duos in the history of film.

By Daniel Flick
ramsey kupp
Play

'It Sucks!' Rams Stars Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey Speak Out Against Fake Turf

Count a pair of prominent Los Angeles Rams among those turning against turf after a slew of injuries across the NFL.

By Geoff Magliochetti
deebo samuel 1
Play

49ers Deebo Samuel Ruled OUT vs. Rams

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Ram Digest Staff

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: San Francisco 49ers -1.5 (+100), Los Angles Rams +1.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: 49ers -110, Rams -110

