Rams vs. 49ers Week 8: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Los Angeles Rams continue their current campaign against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco has won seven straight meetings in the regular season and hopes to keep that streak alive on Sunday.

The 49ers are fresh off a 44-23 loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game where the No. 3 overall defense of the 49ers failed to have an answer for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns while leading Kansas City back from a double-digit deficit.

New Niners running back Christian McCaffrey was used sparingly last week, but gained 62 yards on 10 touches, but should have a bigger role on Sunday.

The Rams are fresh off a much-needed bye week but broke a two-game losing streak with a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

WHAT: San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: San Francisco 49ers -1.5 (+100), Los Angles Rams +1.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: 49ers -110, Rams -110

