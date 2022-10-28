Skip to main content

Rams WR Van Jefferson Bringing 'Juice' to Offense Says Coach Liam Coen

Liam Coen described the impact that getting Van Jefferson back will have on the Rams offense.

As the Log Angeles Rams look to overcome their early season offensive woes and return to their Super Bowl-winning offense, they do so while getting a huge boost in the receiver room against the San Francisco 49ers. 

While Cooper Kupp is Cooper Kupp and will continue to be one of the best receivers in the NFL, offseason addition Allen Robinson has had a slow start. However, Van Jefferson is set to return against the 49ers which should help the Rams' offense. 

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen is among the many Rams that are excited to see Jefferson return, and detailed what he will bring to the offense moving forward this season.

"A guy that can obviously stretch the field vertically, right?" Coen said. "He can run but he is also a unique route runner. He can do some different things at the intermediate levels of the defense, we know he can push the ball down the field, and just his juice."

Jefferson could provide an instant spark to a Rams offense that is noticeably worse than they were a year ago. Yes, the offensive line has been plagued with injuries, but the more healthy bodies they can get back the better.

No, Jefferson is unlikely to put up Kupp numbers, but another receiving threat for the Rams to trot out there should make life easier for the offense moving forward.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

