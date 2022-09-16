Skip to main content

Rams vs. Falcons Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Los Angeles Rams host the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 2 matchup where both teams are hoping to bounce back from Week 1 losses.
  Author:
  Publish date:

The Los Angeles Rams host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 in a game where both teams need a bounce-back week to get to .500.

The Rams have had a long time to think about their Thursday Night Football 31-10 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, and now need to beat a struggling Falcons squad that lost a 27-26 heartbreaker in its Week 1 matchup against the Saints.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is still dealing with an elbow issue that affected his throwing last week. Regardless of that issue, Stafford says he feels better right now than he did at this time last season.

Stafford was sacked seven times last week, and coach Sean McVay doesn't think that will affect Stafford mentally.

"He's a tough-minded guy, standing in there, no flinch, getting hit a lot and didn't have a whole lot of time … There were a couple of unfortunate balls that get tipped up, but those are some of those things I know he is going to continue to compete. I love Matthew and we're going to keep riding.”

The Rams offense needs to find some momentum against a Falcons defense that has had trouble closing out games - including last week - when Atlanta blew a 16-7 halftime lead to New Orleans.

The L.A. defense could have its hands full with new Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and star running back Cordarrelle Patterson, featured in an improved Atlanta rushing attack.

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (0-1) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 1:05 p.m. PT

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams -10.5

TOTAL: 46.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Rams -500, Falcons +375

