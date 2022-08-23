Rams LB Bobby Wagner Cracks Top 30 of NFL's Top 100 Players List

It isn't often that a Super Bowl-winning roster gets better in the offseason, but the argument could be made that the Los Angeles Rams' roster did.

While they did lose key members of their Super Bowl-winning team this offseason, including outside linebacker Von Miller who signed with the Buffalo Bills, improvements were made. Especially on the defensive side of the ball with the addition of linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Long considered one of the best linebackers in the NFL, Wagner will come in and fill a position of need on an already super talented Rams defense. His consistency this late into his career not only earned him a hefty contract with the Rams but a spot within the top 30 of the NFL's top 100 players list.

29. Bobby Wagner - Los Angeles Rams MLB Wagner is an all-time Seahawks great and was one of the last players remaining on the roster from Seattle's 2013 Super Bowl victory. At age 32, Wagner is still a top player at his position and has continued to produce consistently great seasons even as he gets into the later stages of his career. 2021 was his 10th season, and Wagner celebrated a decade in the league by racking up a career-high 170 tackles (his 10th straight season with at least 100 tackles) and earning his eighth straight Pro Bowl nod, an incredible feat. Wagner’s consistency was rewarded in the offseason when he signed a five-year, $50 million deal to join the rival Rams.

Wagner continued to be a force on the Seahawks' defense last season, showing that he can still anchor a defensive unit. He recorded 170 total tackles, including one sack, while recording an interception.

As the Rams look to run it back and repeat as Super Bowl champions, maintaining a talented roster will certainly help. Not only will Wagner's' talent be an extraordinary boost, but his veteran presence and leadership will make the Rams' defense that much better in their pursuit of a second straight Lombardi Trophy.

