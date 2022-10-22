After Injury Woes, Do Rams Have NFL's Worst Offensive Line?

The Los Angeles Rams have battled what coach Sean McVay called an "unbelievable" number of injuries on the offensive line, and with the frequent rotational changes up front, have had a difficult time keeping quarterback Matthew Stafford on his feet.

As Los Angeles enters its much-needed bye week, Stafford sits as the NFL's third-most sacked quarterback with 22. After losing All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth to retirement and right guard Austin Corbett in free agency, the Rams were going to have turnover on their offensive line - but not to this extent.

Corbett's replacement, rookie Logan Bruss, suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason. Center Brian Allen hasn't played since Week 1. Coleman Shelton, who started the season opener at right guard in place of the injured Bruss, moved to center after Allen's injury - but suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4.

When Shelton shifted to center, Tremayne Anchrum replaced him at right guard - for two snaps, before he sustained a season-ending injury. Left guard David Edwards was placed on injured reserve due to a concussion.

Just when the Rams began sorting out a new rotation, left tackle Joe Noteboom tore his Achilles in LA's Week 6 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Only right tackle Rob Havenstein remains from the preseason projected starting offensive line.

With the injuries and difficulties in pass protection plus ranking 31st in rushing offense, the Rams have had a rough go up front - but Pro Football Focus doesn't believe they field the worst unit in the league.

Instead, Los Angeles ranks 29th, ahead of the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

- Injuries are making a bad situation worse for the Rams, with Joseph Noteboom lasting nine snaps against the Panthers before leaving the game. - The Rams are averaging just 1.0 yards before contact per rush attempt as a team this season.

The Rams' offensive line after Noteboom's departure featured a player McVay hadn't met prior to a few weeks ago (Oday Aboushi), another who was working at a police academy in Aug. 2021 (Jeremiah Kolone), a 2021 undrafted free agent (Alaric Jackson), a reserve lineman who spent most of his time on special teams (Bobby Evans) and the ever-steady Havenstein.

The pieced-together group rose to the occasion, turning in one of the finest - and most improbable - performances the Rams have had all season, as Stafford was only sacked once, and the team managed to rush for over 100 yards for just the second time this year.

Now provided with a well-timed bye week, the Rams will have an opportunity to get some of their injured players (most notably Allen, Shelton and Edwards) back shortly thereafter.

Healthy or not, the Rams have a long way to go before reaching the level of play they want up front. However, considering context, the unit has done enough to keep Los Angeles afloat with a 3-3 record.

Following the bye week, the Rams will look for improvement in both their record and line play, starting with a Week 8 contest at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

