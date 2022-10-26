Sean McVay: WR Van Jefferson 'Brings the Big Play Element' to Rams Offense

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have struggled mightily on offense so far, which is a stark contrast to where they were a year ago with one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Of course, a plethora of injuries along the offensive line certainly doesn't help, but neither does missing arguably their third-best receiver in Van Jefferson. However, the Rams are hoping to have Jefferson back for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, with Sean McVay excited to have him back in the fold.

“I just think it’s the overall productivity," McVay said. "Obviously, he brings the big play element, but I think Van’s a complete receiver. I think he showed that with the way that he was progressing, really throughout last year."

"So to be able to get him back, a guy with a lot of experience, a lot of ownership of our offense, the ability to play in a bunch of different spots. I think he’s a compliment to some of the guys that we already have in the mix."

Last season Jefferson recorded 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions, leading the Rams with an impressive 16 yards per reception.

Adding him instantly gives the Rams another wrinkle on offense and should help elevate them to a level closer to what they produced during their Super Bowl run.

