Sean McVay: WR Van Jefferson 'Brings the Big Play Element' to Rams Offense
It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have struggled mightily on offense so far, which is a stark contrast to where they were a year ago with one of the best offenses in the NFL.
Of course, a plethora of injuries along the offensive line certainly doesn't help, but neither does missing arguably their third-best receiver in Van Jefferson. However, the Rams are hoping to have Jefferson back for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, with Sean McVay excited to have him back in the fold.
“I just think it’s the overall productivity," McVay said. "Obviously, he brings the big play element, but I think Van’s a complete receiver. I think he showed that with the way that he was progressing, really throughout last year."
"So to be able to get him back, a guy with a lot of experience, a lot of ownership of our offense, the ability to play in a bunch of different spots. I think he’s a compliment to some of the guys that we already have in the mix."
Last season Jefferson recorded 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions, leading the Rams with an impressive 16 yards per reception.
Rams DT Aaron Donald Cuts Ties with Kanye West & Donda Sports, Releases Statement
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced Tuesday he is parting ways with Kanye West and Donda Sports.
Rams' Sean McVay Reveals His Cam Akers Availability Betting Odds; Trade Looming?
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers continues to be a headliner ahead of the trade deadline.
What Kept Rams From Getting Christian McCaffrey?
The Los Angeles Rams' offer for Christian McCaffrey reportedly wasn't so different from the successful deal enacted by their NFC West rivals.
Adding him instantly gives the Rams another wrinkle on offense and should help elevate them to a level closer to what they produced during their Super Bowl run.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!