Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Allen Robinson Doing 'An Unbelievable Job of Learning Offense'

When the Los Angeles Rams went out and signed receiver Allen Robinson this offseason, you could likely hear a collective groan from opposing defenses across the NFL.

An offense already featuring superstar receiver Cooper Kupp adding Robinson feels unfair on paper, but in the pursuit of a second straight Super Bowl, anything goes. Robinson adds another element to the Rams' offense, providing the quarterback a big-body receiver who can go up and get contested balls.

“He's got physical stature, there's no question about it. He is a big, physical guy, can separate, can run, can jump and catch," Stafford said. "He's got a lot of skills that are appealing for a quarterback."

In the 12 games Robinson played in 2021 he would bring in 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown. However, despite a down year in 2021, Robinson put up over 1,100 receiving yards in both 2019 and 2020. As he goes through training camp, Robinson has quickly taken to the Rams' offense.

"I think he's doing an unbelievable job of learning this offense, figuring out how he fits in, learning to run those routes with feel and confidence and not thinking that's coming and coming and coming," Stafford said.



"His ability to go up there and make contested catches with the guys around him has been really on display all camp."

Robinson might be in store for the best season of his career as he prepares to play with the best quarterback of his career. His ability to go up and get contested balls from Stafford will add another wrinkle to an already deadly offense, hoping to help lead the Rams to a second straight Super Bowl victory.

