Where Does Rams Cooper Kupp Rank Himself Among NFL WRs?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is entering 2022 having turned in one of the best seasons in NFL history by a wide receiver.

The five-year veteran compiled 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns en route to helping the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl.

While most would jump at the chance to flash such an impressive resume to the masses, Kupp remains honest and humble when comparing his skill set to that of his peers.

During his recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast with Brandon Marshall and Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, Kupp provided a list of who he considers the five best wideouts in the NFL. He also explained why he falls short of that distinction.

Here is Kupp’s list of the league’s top-five wide receivers:

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals Odell Beckham, Jr., Free Agent

"I think every single one of those guys is a better athlete than I am,” Kupp said. “[They are] quicker than I am … better out of the block … all of that stuff. Those guys are the best of the best when looking at this list.”

Though he is undoubtedly sincere in his attempts to remain modest, Kupp’s accomplishments speak for themselves. In 2021, the Eastern Washington product set numerous franchise single-season receiving records. He was rewarded with Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honors for his efforts. Kupp was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for both September and October.

In Super Bowl LVI, Kupp was invaluable to the Rams’ success. In addition to scoring his first career Super Bowl touchdown, his seven-yard run on a critical 4th-and-1 during Los Angeles’ fourth-quarter comeback helped pave the way for his game-winning touchdown connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Unsurprisingly, Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP.

Having become the fourth wideout since 1990 to win the ‘triple crown’ (leading all wide receivers in receptions, yards, and touchdowns), Kupp signed a three-year, $80 million contract extension to ensure his remaining with the Rams for the foreseeable future.

Despite his feeling about his standing throughout the league, it is clear that Kupp remains Los Angeles’ top option at the position. As a result, he continues to be focused on his opponent while ignoring the outside opinions or attention-grabbing sound bytes.

How does he do it? It begins by cerebrally taking his adversary out of their game.

“The thing to me that I’ve found a way to do is I found a way to be smarter than people, process things quicker, and to make things really hard on people,” Kupp said. “I want [defensive backs] guarding me … I want them flipping their hips, I want them to turn, plant, break, I want them to do all of that stuff. If you’re guarding me, I’m going to challenge your technique to see if it’s where it’s supposed to be.”

As the Rams begin their quest to repeat as Super Bowl Champions (a feat yet to be accomplished since the New England Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004), Kupp will be integral.

Regardless of where he may end up on the positional latest rankings list, the respect he commands from defensive backs throughout the NFL places him second to none in terms of value to his team.

