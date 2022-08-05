Rams WR Allen Robinson Details How Preparing Against Rams' Defense Helps Offense

With the Los Angeles Rams just 34 days away from opening their Super Bowl defense against the Buffalo Bills, they continue to strive to get better in training camp.

The addition of receiver Allen Robinson via free agency will be a big boost for the Rams offense in 2022, as he will offer another weapon to work with. As the Rams continue to prepare for the season, Robinson spoke about how going against the Rams' defense is helping him ahead of the season.

“The defense is tough. We have a good secondary. For me, those are the guys that I'm able to go up against every day," Robinson said. "Being able to see the different looks that they're giving us, some of the press looks, some of the zone looks and things like that."

"They're making plays on a ball and like I said before, that's what you want in training camp."

Fellow Rams receiver Cooper Kupp echoed similar sentiments, as he said the ability to face teammate cornerback Jalen Ramsey is a unique experience and only makes him that much better.

Robinson relishes the challenge the Rams' defense offers, knowing that facing them in training camp and practice will make Sundays easier for him and the rest of the offense.

"You want guys to be able to challenge each other, so you're getting some of those game simulated reps so that as you're kind of progressing through training camp," Robinson said. "You want to be able to see things a little bit before it's happening, go off your experience from previous practices and experience."

As the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Rams will undoubtedly have a bigger target on their back this season and will get every team's best shot. However, as both Robinson and Kupp have said, facing each other in practice will only make their level of play on Sundays come September even higher.

