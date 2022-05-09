Skip to main content

Hockey Guys: Rams' Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth Attend LA Kings Playoff Game

Stafford and Whitworth are looking to rub off some championship influence onto the LA Kings' playoff run

Winning a Super Bowl is one thing, but winning a Super Bowl in Los Angeles comes with a new level of stardom in the offseason.

That was the case for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and recently-retired offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, as the duo attended the Los Angeles Kings' Game 4 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings shutout the Oilers in a 4-0 win to tie the series at 2-2.

Along with the win, fans at the game got a chance to see Whitworth, Stafford, and their families on the jumbotron sporting all black in support of the home-town Kings.

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth and Sean McVay

Andrew Whitworth

Andrew Whitworth

Last season, Stafford threw for the league's third-most passing yards (4,886), the second-most touchdowns (41), and tied his own career-high for single-season completion percentage (67.2 percent).

Stafford's passing performance throughout last season is even more impressive when considering how porous LA's running game was. The Rams had a forgettable, eighth-worst rushing attack that averaged just 99 rush yards per game.

But thanks to the protection provided by Whitworth, Stafford was sacked only 30 times last season, which was tied for 20th among the top 32 QBs in passing yards.

The Rams' rookie minicamp runs from May 13-15, while OTA's begin on May 23.

Stafford

Matthew Stafford

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth

