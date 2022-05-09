Double Trouble: New Rams Duo Is Flying Under the Radar

Of all the new quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league, the Los Angeles Rams' newest may be the most underrated in the league.

Here's a question: what's better than one Pro Bowl wide receiver? How about two Pro Bowl wide receivers.

With the Los Angeles Rams acquiring former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, an already excellent wide receiver room has gotten significantly more robust. Already, the duo of Robinson and Matthew Stafford looks to be incredibly promising for this upcoming season.

Allen Robinson

Robinson is a fluid route runner with snappy hands who has managed to build a career performing despite mediocre quarterback play. He started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2015, just his second year in the league, Robinson posted an impressive 1400-yard season at a rate of 17.5 yards per reception. In addition, he caught 14 touchdowns. Robinson's 2015 season has by far been his best, and after a solid 2016 and missed 2017 season, Robinson signed with the Bears.

In his first two years with Chicago, Robinson once against produced with two consecutive seasons of over 1,100 receiving yards. In his third and most recent season, he is coming off a down year in which he only managed 38 receptions for 410 yards and just one touchdown.

In his career, Robinson has consistently been the best receiver on teams with quarterbacks such as Blake Bortles, Andy Dalton, and a rookie Justin Fields. Despite this, he has consistently found a way to produce high stats against some of the league's toughest competition.

Matthew Stafford
Cooper Kupp

The defending champion Rams offense, spearheaded by Stafford, should be able to provide Robinson with another uptick in production. Already, Stafford is significantly better than any quarterback Robinson has played with before. With triple crown winner Cooper Kupp drawing much of the defensive focus away from Robinson, Robinson should see far more single coverage against cornerbacks lower on the depth chart.

With the Los Angeles offense coming off a red-hot end to the 2021 season and significantly improving on paper, there's a solid bet that Robinson can once again put up numbers reminiscent of his 2015 season.