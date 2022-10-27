Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Inside His Communication with Returning Center Brian Allen

As the Los Angeles Rams look to overcome their early season offensive struggles coming out of the bye week, they will do so with two starters set to return to the lineup.

Against the San Francisco 49ers the Rams are set to see center Brian Allen return as well as receiver Van Jefferson. For an offensive line that has been ravaged by injuries, Allen's return will bring some much needed stability.

Not only that, but quarterback Matthew Stafford touched on Allen's ability to communicate and how it elevates not only the offensive line but the offense as a whole.

“I think one of the things you can't take for granted is just his ability to communicate," Stafford said. "That experience is really valuable in this league and in this offense and he's got the most of it for our guys up front at the center position."

"It's nice to have him back out there being able to communicate and just happy for him, really in general, to get back out there and do what he loves doing.”

While adding Allen likely doesn't immediately alleviate the struggles the Rams have seen on offense it is definitely a big step in the right direction. Stability along the offensive line, especially at the center position, is vital for any offense to succeed.

Now with Allen back in the fold the Rams should see their blocking slowly improve, which will make life for Stafford much easier and lead to an uptick in offensive production.

